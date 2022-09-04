Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.24 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.