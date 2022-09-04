Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.68. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

