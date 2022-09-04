Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,826 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17,780.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,584.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 414,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 408,635 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

