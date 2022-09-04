Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 9,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 259,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,410,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,142,000 after buying an additional 313,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.