Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

SPGI stock opened at $347.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average is $368.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

