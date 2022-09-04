Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

