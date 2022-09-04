Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

