Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $102.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

