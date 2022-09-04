Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9,876.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,704 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 872,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

