Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

