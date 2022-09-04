Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,154,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 335,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

