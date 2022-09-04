Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

