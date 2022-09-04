Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 57,100 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 1.79% of Noodles & Company worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.63, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 574,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.