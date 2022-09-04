Prospector Partners LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

