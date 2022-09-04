Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 2.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

