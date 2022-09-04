Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

