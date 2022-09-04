Prospector Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCSB stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

