Prospector Partners LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

