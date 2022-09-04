Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 387,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,391,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $48.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

