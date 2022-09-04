Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 74,850 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 374.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,850 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SouthState worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SouthState by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,704 shares of company stock worth $4,385,398. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

