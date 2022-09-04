Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $59,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 302,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

