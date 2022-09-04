Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.33.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $332.99 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day moving average is $345.84. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 247,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

