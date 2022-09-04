Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $331.20 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $331.20 million and approximately $34.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00016090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,315,640 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

