Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after buying an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.13. 651,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

