Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $2.29 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00011548 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $74.79 million and $4.41 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132572 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035917 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022168 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.