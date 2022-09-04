Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $53.60 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

