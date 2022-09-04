Rarible Hits 24-Hour Volume of $374,797.00 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $374,797.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00012209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022292 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,972,939 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

