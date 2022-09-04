Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $245,309.25 and approximately $10,480.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.63 or 0.07902839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00162401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00300082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00780562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00591488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

