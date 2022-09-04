Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $86.45 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $86.45 million and $4.48 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 132,676,350 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

