Raymond James Cuts Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target to $16.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Shares of JNCE stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
