Raymond James Cuts Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target to $16.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jounce Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.