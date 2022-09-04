Raymond James Trims Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Target Price to $50.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFS stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Saul Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.