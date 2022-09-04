Receive Access Ecosystem One Day Volume Tops $10,137.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $10,137.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005468 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00477504 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.01865890 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00233099 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
