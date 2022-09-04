Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,491.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $49,491.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00473429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.01866752 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00233000 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

