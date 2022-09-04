ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 99.8% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $157,291.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 99.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.88 or 1.00042506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00238473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00152897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00243110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.