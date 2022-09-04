Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 52.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

