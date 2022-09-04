Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.