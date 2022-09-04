Ren Trading Up 4.4% This Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ren has a total market cap of $122.39 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

