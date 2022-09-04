RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.24% of RenaissanceRe worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,633,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

