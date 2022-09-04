Reservoir Media (RSVR) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media Competitors 14 153 343 4 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Reservoir Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 26.44 Reservoir Media Competitors $1.03 billion -$62.05 million -0.11

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reservoir Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s rivals have a beta of -0.14, meaning that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,121.22% -3.29% 100.24%

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

