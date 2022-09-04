ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.98. The stock had a trading volume of 255,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

