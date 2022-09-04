RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of RIBT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.24.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
