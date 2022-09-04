RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

