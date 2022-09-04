Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $451,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.

