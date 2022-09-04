Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 54,064 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 2.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $132,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 33,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,912. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

