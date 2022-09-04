Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $284.07. 1,889,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,834. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

