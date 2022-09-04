Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $48.22 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 6.61% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,351. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.