Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,576 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,824,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

