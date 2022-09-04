Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $92.34 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the period. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $92,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,681,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 205,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $57.46. 17,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

