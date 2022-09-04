Robert W. Baird Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $345.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

COO opened at $295.53 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $283.03 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

