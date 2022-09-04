Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Roche were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Roche Stock Down 0.7 %

Roche Profile

RHHBY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,488,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

