Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 609.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

